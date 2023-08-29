Mimimi Games announces studio closure Mimimi Games has announced that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be its final game.

Earlier this month, Mimimi Games released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, a tactical RPG that follows the pirate crew of a ghost ship in the Caribbean Ocean. It turns out that this game will be the last one from the studio. Mimimi Games has announced that the studio will be closing down in the coming months, and that leadership is currently looking for new homes for its staff.

The announcement came via an open letter published on the studio’s website. After 15 years of business, Mimimi Games will officially close its doors in the coming months. The decision was shared with staff prior to the public announcement. It’s explained that the decision comes as a result of an unsustainable business cycle.



Source: Mimimi Games

Making these games was amazing and extremely taxing at the same time. Reaching the level of quality Mimimi strives for is hard and requires focus and dedication. We also have to acknowledge that our future production costs are growing faster than potential revenues of our genre. The increased financial pressure and level of risk became unsustainable. Additionally, whenever our games got close to release and were finally fun to play, a new fight for funding of the following projects started, making this a continuous cycle.

Mimimi Games leadership has begun reaching out to other studios about potential job opportunities for members of its staff, and urges companies with openings to email hiring@mimimi.games. Employees will also be paid bonuses as the studio transitions into closure.

Although Mimimi Games will be closing its doors, the studio is still working on an upcoming patch for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There is also a major content update planned for later this year. We were fans of the game in our Shacknews review earlier this month. We here at Shacknews sends our best wishes to those affected by the closure of Mimimi Games.