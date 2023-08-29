New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mimimi Games announces studio closure

Mimimi Games has announced that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be its final game.
Donovan Erskine
Mimimi Games
1

Earlier this month, Mimimi Games released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, a tactical RPG that follows the pirate crew of a ghost ship in the Caribbean Ocean. It turns out that this game will be the last one from the studio. Mimimi Games has announced that the studio will be closing down in the coming months, and that leadership is currently looking for new homes for its staff.

The announcement came via an open letter published on the studio’s website. After 15 years of business, Mimimi Games will officially close its doors in the coming months. The decision was shared with staff prior to the public announcement. It’s explained that the decision comes as a result of an unsustainable business cycle.

A gameplay screenshot of characters fighting in a graveyard inside of a jungle.

Source: Mimimi Games

Mimimi Games leadership has begun reaching out to other studios about potential job opportunities for members of its staff, and urges companies with openings to email hiring@mimimi.games. Employees will also be paid bonuses as the studio transitions into closure.

Although Mimimi Games will be closing its doors, the studio is still working on an upcoming patch for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There is also a major content update planned for later this year. We were fans of the game in our Shacknews review earlier this month. We here at Shacknews sends our best wishes to those affected by the closure of Mimimi Games.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

