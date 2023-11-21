Street Fighter 6 releases Outfit 3 costumes for all launch characters in December In addition to the 18 launch characters getting their third costumes, all Year 1 DLC characters will get theirs when Akuma launches.

It looks like Street Fighter 6 is getting a massive boost in cosmetics this December. The possibility of Outfit 3 costumes for the characters have been hanging overhead for a minute, but where it seemed we were going to get a handful of costumes, it seems Capcom is actually putting together new cosmetic outfits for the entire 18-character launch cast. The developer also confirmed that the Year 1 DLC character will get their costumes by the time that Akuma, the last character of four in the pack, comes out.

Capcom did a full reveal of the Outfit 3 character costumes for Street Fighter 6 via a new trailer posted this week on the Street Fighter YouTube. Additionally, the Street Fighter Twitter shares that Outfit 3 costumes for all 18 of the launch characters will launch on December 1, 2023. It includes the likes of Marisa in her wedding outfit (seen in the World Tour mode), Juri in her cute pink kigurumi, Guile and Zangief in pinstripe vest attire, and so much more.

In addition to the December 1 release date for the Outfit 3 costumes on the base roster, Capcom confirmed that each of the DLC characters, Rashid, AKI, Ed, and Akuma, will have an Outfit 3 costume that will launch by the time Akuma comes to the roster (currently scheduled for Spring 2024). That means that the entire roster will be covered for new cosmetics by the early months of next year.

Source: Capcom

