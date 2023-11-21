New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition stock will be resupplied

Larian Studios has urged fans not to buy marked-up BG3 Deluxe Editions from resellers.
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
As Larian Studios continues to take its victory lap following the smash success of Baldur’s Gate 3, the studio recently revealed a Deluxe Edition of the game, packing some additional physical goodies for the most dedicated fans. There had been concerns that the Deluxe Editions would sell out, forcing players to pay absurd prices on the aftermarket, but Larian Studios says not to worry. Supply for BG3 Deluxe Edition is in a good place, and the studio plans to produce more after the initial wave.

Director of Publishing Michael Douse shared a couple of tweets this morning to assuage any concerns that fans may have had about the stock of the recently revealed Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition. In his posts, he assures that more units will be manufactured, and that fans should stay far away from people trying to resell the Deluxe Editions at a hiked price.

A Baldur's Gate 3 party standing on a cliff.

Source: Larian Studios

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 was revealed last week and comes with the soundtrack on CD, a world map, 32 stickers, and additional physical and digital goodies. Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen tremendous success since it launched out of early access in August, and is set to arrive on Xbox consoles by the end of this year.

