Warcraft Rumble devs talk design, franchise roots, and more Senior Game Designer Brendan Farrell and Senior Animator Carin Huurnink talk about designing Warcraft Rumble for mobile platforms.

Blizzard's latest offshoot of Warcraft takes the publisher back into the mobile gaming realm. Warcraft Rumble promises to take the franchise to some fun new places. To learn more, we recently had a chance to speak with Senior Game Designer Brendan Farrell and Senior Animator Carin Huurnink.

"Warcraft Rumble has been designed from the ground up as a mobile game," Farrell told Shacknews. "Everything about it feels good on mobile, in my opinion. Our team has done a fantastic job of making even the core action, like dragging these minis onto the field, very tactile. It just feels really good."

Farrell and Huurnink talk about how well the game fits in with the Warcraft aesthetic, but also explain how it fits in as its own standalone experience. In particular, Huurnink talks about animating each of the minis and giving them more exaggerated and expressive gestures to give the game a greater sense of personality. They also talk about some of the mechanics that players can expect, as well as what may be coming down the line, specifically in regard to PC.

Warcraft Rumble is available now on the App Store and Google Play store and is free-to-play.