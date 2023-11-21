New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warcraft Rumble devs talk design, franchise roots, and more

Senior Game Designer Brendan Farrell and Senior Animator Carin Huurnink talk about designing Warcraft Rumble for mobile platforms.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Blizzard's latest offshoot of Warcraft takes the publisher back into the mobile gaming realm. Warcraft Rumble promises to take the franchise to some fun new places. To learn more, we recently had a chance to speak with Senior Game Designer Brendan Farrell and Senior Animator Carin Huurnink.

"Warcraft Rumble has been designed from the ground up as a mobile game," Farrell told Shacknews. "Everything about it feels good on mobile, in my opinion. Our team has done a fantastic job of making even the core action, like dragging these minis onto the field, very tactile. It just feels really good."

Farrell and Huurnink talk about how well the game fits in with the Warcraft aesthetic, but also explain how it fits in as its own standalone experience. In particular, Huurnink talks about animating each of the minis and giving them more exaggerated and expressive gestures to give the game a greater sense of personality. They also talk about some of the mechanics that players can expect, as well as what may be coming down the line, specifically in regard to PC.

Warcraft Rumble is available now on the App Store and Google Play store and is free-to-play. For more interviews and videos like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

