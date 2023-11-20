Upper Deck on the World of Warcraft trading card game, Blizzard Legacy Collection & more Bubby Johanson also showed off limited edition World of Warcraft prints designed by none other than Samwise Didier.

BlizzCon has returned after a brief hiatus and we were chomping at the bit to get in and speak with developers about what they’ve been working on. Shacknews’ own Greg Burke hit the show floor, tracked down Bubby Johanson, and spoke with him about the World of Warcraft trading card game and much more. Take a look at the interview below!

As the director of gaming at Upper Deck, Bubby Johanson had a whole lot of exciting information to share with us at BlizzCon 2023. Straight away, Johanson brought up the popularity of the products, noting that the team had already exhausted the allotment for the Day 1 sales and that the second day will likely see the store cleaned out. Two of the items that were flying off the shelves were original prints by Samwise Didier. There was a $100 USD print of Arthas that was limited to 100 units and a $60 USD print of the Lichh King that was limited to 250 units and they were both only available at BlizzCon.

While the prints were limited to the event, Upper Deck is also releasing more trading cards. Players can pick up the Blizzard Entertainment Legacy Collection which includes cards from Blizzards long history of games. Johanson notes that these aren’t limited to games that first pop into your mind when you think of Blizzard, but actually includes much older titles like Rock n’ Roll Racing, The Lost Vikings, and more.

There were certainly a lot of fantastic products to pick up at BlizzCon and Bubby Johanson offers such valuable insight into how Upper Deck worked with Blizzard to deliver the goods. Be sure to check out the whole interview and then stop by the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more exclusive developer chats.