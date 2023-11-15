How to unequip second Archetype - Remnant 2 Unequip your second Archetype in Remnant 2 in order to focus all of your XP into one subclass.

Remnant 2 lets players equip two Archetypes, gaining the benefits of both. However, sometimes you might want to only have one equipped, which means you will need to unequip the secondary Archetype. It can be easy to miss the button prompt, so here’s how to do it and why you might want to do it in the first place.

Unequip second Archetype

To unequip the second Archetype, go to the Character screen and hover over the Archetype you want to remove. Press the button that appears at the bottom of the screen – this will be the X button on Xbox, Square on PlayStation, and F on keyboard. This will remove the second subclass and leave you with only one equipped.

Mouse over the secondary Archetype and press the button prompt to unequip it.

If the button prompt does not appear, this will not work. All this means is that you have encountered a bug and need to reload your game. Close your game and relaunch it and the button prompt will appear, which will let you remove the second Archetype.

Why would you want to remove or unequip the second Archetype, I hear you ask? Because of how the XP works in Remnant 2. When you have two Archetype’s equipped, the XP you earn will be split 50-50 between the two. While this is great at leveling up two at once, it does mean it takes longer to max out one Archetype, which can be problematic if you’re trying to hard-focus a new one, like the Ritualist Archetype from The Awakened King DLC.

By unequipping the second Archetype, 100 percent of your XP will go to the one Archetype you are using. You can further increase your XP gains by equipping the Sagestone ring, which increases earned Experience by 10 percent. This ring can be found in Yaesha, but it is a random reward.

With your secondary Archetype unequipped, you can now dedicate 100 percent of your XP to one Archetype. Remember that you will miss out on any effects and benefits the second one was giving you, so the game will likely be a bit more difficult. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help with finding items and working out mechanics.