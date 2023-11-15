World of Warcraft Classic devs chat Cataclysm, Season of Discovery, Time Mage & more Ana Resendez and Clay Stone sit down with us to talk about what it's like seeing players try out the upcoming features and planning for the future.

World of Warcraft Classic manages to scratch the itch for players that experienced the game in its original form as well as those who never had the pleasure. The ongoing support of the unique game has seen Blizzard include various expansions and updates, with the latest being Cataclysm. We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with a couple of developers from Blizzard to talk about the upcoming release, the Season of Discovery, the Time Mage, and much more.

Shacknews got to talk with Lead Software Engineer Ana Resendez and Associate Production Director Clay Stone at the latest BlizzCon. Our chat with them offered valuable insight into what it’s like getting to see players go hands on with World of Warcaft Cataclysm Classic, how the team plans ahead as they continue to add new expansions and approach modern WoW, and how they have taken ideas that were perhaps once scrapped.

It’s an exciting time to be a World of Warcraft player, especially one who dabbles in the Classic version. With the upcoming release of Cataclysm, there will be even more to enjoy in the future. Be sure to check out our BlizzCon page for more information and the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel to hear more from developers.