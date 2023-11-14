EA Sports FC 24 cracks Twitch's Top 10 for two months following launch StreamElements' State of the Stream report for both September and October showed EA Sports FC 24 have quite the run over the last two months.

EA Sports FC 24 has been out for a little under a couple months (and a bit longer if you count early access from premium bundles), and if you want to know if the game is doing well, you need only look at Twitch over the last couple months. StreamElements launched its latest State of the Stream report, combining September and October this time, and EA Sports FC 24 managed to sieze a top 10 spot in most viewed categories on Twitch in both months.

StreamElements shared its September and October 2023 State of the Stream report on November 14, 2023, completed with stats from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. For this report, StreamElements combined September and October into one mega State of the Stream, and because of it, we got to see EA Sports FC 24 break into the Twitch Top 10 Categories Viewed in September and not only keep its place month to month, but rise in viewership and place in October. The game had an early access launch on September 22, 2023, and still accrued 34 million hours viewed in the month.

EA Sports FC 24 had a decent start if StreamElements' latest State of the Stream report and the included Twitch Top 10 is anything to go by.

Source: StreamElements

Meanwhile, in October, viewership for EA Sports FC 24 rose to 48 million hours viewed with the whole month at its disposal. This took it from #7 in September to #6 in October, Climbing above regular contenders like World of Warcraft, Minecraft, and even Fortnite. This is a very interesting year for EA soccer games as it’s the first where the company broke loose from the FIFA branding to instead do the EA Sports FC series.

It seems to have paid off as we’ve rarely seen FIFA make the Top 10 in a State of the Stream in the past. It will be interesting to see if EA’s new series continues to keep fans and content creators engaged throughout the end of the year. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reports as they drop.