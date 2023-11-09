ShackStream: Harnessing Omni-Man's Viltrumite power in Mortal Kombat 1 Is Omni-Man OP or is the Viltrumite DNA lacking? Find out as we play the character in a special ShackStream.

Omni-Man has come to Mortal Kombat 1. The JK Simmons voiced superbeing from hit show Invincible made his debut this week, bringing all of his Viltrumite powers with him. We’ve seen some scary-looking moves in this character’s kit, but we’re going to see if Omni-Man is as OP as he looks or if all that power is lacking substance.

Omni-Man dropped in Mortal Kombat 1 on early access for Kombat Pack holders on November 9, 2023. He’s available to play now and the first DLC character to come to Mortal Kombat 1 since the game dropped in December. Join us as we pick up the character and see what they can do in a special ShackStream on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 5:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Does Omni-Man have the chops to survive a universe full of powerful maniacs like himself? We’ll find out soon enough. Tune in shortly!