Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 114 We're celebrating the end of the actors' strike and discussing the Zelda movie on today's PGTC.

Happy Thursday, folks! It's been an insanely busy news week in the entertainment business, so prepare for a barrage of high-profile news stories! Hosts Donovan and Greg are chomping at the bit to discuss it all.

Episode 114 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The actors' strike is over! The new Ghostbusters trailer is out! Nintendo is partnering with Sony for a Zelda movie! Any of these topics could have been the biggest story of the week at any other point in the year. Madness.

Get your emotions in check, it's time for Episode 114 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!