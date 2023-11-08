Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) issues Q3 2024 forecast below analyst estimates Take-Two issued some less-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter in its latest earnings report.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has released its earnings report for Q2 2024, providing financial insight to its performance through the second period of the fiscal year. In addition to some current figures, the company also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. However, Take-Two Interactive’s guidance for Q3 2024 came in below what analysts were expecting.

The Q3 2024 revenue forecast was shared in Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings report. The publisher is projecting between $1.29 to $1.34 billion in revenue for the upcoming quarter, which is short of the $1.4 billion analyst expectation.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock took a bit of a dive in after-hours trading but managed to recover and see a sharp increase before eventually leveling out. As for what’s coming down the pipeline for Take-Two Interactive, we know that more GTA 6 news is on the way, but there is virtually no chance that the game will hit shelves during the next quarter. The publisher also confirmed that WWE 2K24 is in production and is planned for a Q4 release.

With a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the upcoming quarter, we could be in for a relatively quiet few months for Take-Two Interactive. That said, the company reported an earnings miss for the latest quarter in a report that isn’t as easy to parse as usual. In other earnings news, Roblox (RBLX) reported a sharp increase in DAUs year-over-year. Pay a visit to our market news topic page for more financial stories.