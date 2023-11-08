New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Roblox (RBLX) Q3 2023 earnings results report 20% increase in DAUs year-over-year

Roblox user activity continues to grow as the company reported it had 70.2 million Average Daily Active Users in Q3 2023.
TJ Denzer
Image via Roblox
1

Roblox is one of the latest companies to post its earnings results for its recent fiscal quarter, and it looks like Q3 2023 spelled good news for the company. Among Roblox’s various stats, its Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were a standout detail. The company posted a 20 percent increase in DAUs year-over-year from Q2 2023, meaning activity in the game is as buzzing as ever.

Roblox released its Q3 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website this week. While the earnings results had quite a bit of positive wins to share, such as positive revenue growth, the company’s DAUs were a particularly standout stat. Roblox posted an Average Daily Active Users of 70.2 million for Q3 2023. That was a 19.38 percent increase from Q3 2022, which reported 58.8 million DAUs.

Roblox (RBLX) stock as of November 8, 2023 at 1:27 p.m. PT / 4:27 p.m. ET
Roblox (RBLX) stock looked sturdy today following release of its Q3 2023 earnings results.
Source: Google

The Roblox company was able to put up a solid quarter in Q3 after having a bit of a rough Q2 2023 in which it missed both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Roblox also drew ire when it announced that it would be ending work-from-home policies, giving employees an ultimatum to return to offices or resign from the company. Nonetheless, the company expanded access to Roblox across the previous quarter as well, launching the app on PlayStation consoles, which no doubt contributed to the increased DAUs.

With a solid playerbase buzzing in Roblox, the company continues to be host one of the most popular apps and user-generated content platforms in the world. Stay tuned as we report on other companies continuing to release their latest quarterly earnings results.

