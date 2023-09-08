New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Roblox is coming to PlayStation consoles next month

The hit sandbox game will be available on PS4 and PS5 in October.
Donovan Erskine
Roblox
Roblox is one of the world’s most popular games, pulling in tens of millions of players into its various worlds and experiences. The game is currently available for PC and Xbox, and fans have been clamoring for it to expand to other platforms. Those wishes are finally being granted, as it’s been announced that Roblox is coming to PS4 and PS5.

The PlayStation release of Roblox was revealed during the RDC 2023 event. In October, the free-to-play game will be available on both PS4 and PS5, putting it on par with Xbox. The company also announced that the Xbox version of Roblox will receive an upgrade, adding “a new look, frequent updates (with access to the latest features), improved content recommendations, and an improved user experience.”

Five Roblox avatars wearing different outfits.

Source: Roblox Corportation

It was also announced that Roblox will be coming to Meta Quest VR, though we already knew about the existence of a VR version. The press release also includes details about the Roblox Corporation's plans to implement generative AI into the sandbox game.

Roblox boasts a mind-boggling 65 million daily active users, and the Roblox Corporation is looking to expand its base even further with the upcoming PlayStation and Meta Quest releases. As Roblox continues to grow and evolve, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

