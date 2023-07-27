Roblox Open Beta out now on Meta Quest 2 App Lab Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can now download the Roblox Open Beta, allowing them to create and engage in new Roblox experiences.

Roblox is coming to the Meta Quest VR ecosystem and Meta and the Roblox company are inviting players to give it a try now. A Roblox Open Beta app has been released on the Meta App Lab, and Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can download the app to check out and start building new Roblox experiences.

The Roblox company announced the Roblox Open Beta app on the Meta Quest App Lab via a press release on the company’s developer forum on July 27, 2023. The beta is open to anyone that has a Quest 2 or Quest Pro and has installed the latest Meta Quest updates.

Source: Roblox

Getting into the Roblox Open Beta app on your Quest HMD is as follows is as follows:

Make sure your Meta Quest device is up to date (Roblox requires v55 or higher of Meta Quest software)

Search for “Roblox” in the Quest Store and install it from there or download it directly from its Oculus Store page

Start Roblox on your Quest device

Sign in to your existing Roblox account using the Quick Login option on your computer or phone.

It’s worth noting that Roblox account creation and password sign-ins are not currently supported on the Open Beta app. You’ll have to sign in from a PC or phone to get in on the action. Users also won’t be able to purchase Robux inside the Open Beta app, though this feature is expected to be added soon.

Roblox continues to be one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world with a regularly growing player base, and coming to Meta Quest HMDs is likely to continue to spur that number upward. With the Open Beta launched, stay tuned for more updates such as a Version 1.0 release of Roblox on Meta Quest VR platforms.