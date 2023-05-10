Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Roblox (RBLX) Daily Active Users were up 22% YoY in Q1 2023

Roblox saw significant growth in DAUs in the most recent quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Roblox’s (RBLX) first quarter has come to a close, and the company behind the wildly popular multiplayer sandbox game has released the earnings report for the period. In addition to sharing revenue and earnings details, the report also featured some key metrics for the actual game. In Q1 2023, Roblox saw a 22 percent increase in Daily Active Users compared to the previous year.

In Roblox’s (RBLX) Q1 2023 earnings report, which was released today, the video game company shared the details about its player metric over the first three months of the year. Compared to the first quarter of last year, Roblox had 66.1 million more Daily Active Users, a 22 percent increase over that period. Roblox also reported that hours engaged in Q1 were 14.5 billion, a 23 percent increase year-over-year.

Various Roblox characters standing in a line.

Source: Roblox

“Since inception we have focused on building a technology platform that enables a large and growing community of creators to build amazing experiences,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox. “The momentum in our business demonstrates the success of our creator community as they bring their visions to life on Roblox, attracting an ever-growing global user base that spans all ages.”

In Roblox’s full earnings report, the company showed a revenue beat and EPS miss. Stocks of the company were trending upward after the release.

Roblox continues to be one of the biggest online multiplayer games on the planet. With a focus on user-created content, the game is constantly making headlines as players find ways to push the creative limits. It’s a model that many companies have chased as they look to plant their flag in the Metaverse. For more Roblox news, and all of the other earnings news in the gaming world, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

