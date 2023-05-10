Roblox (RBLX) Daily Active Users were up 22% YoY in Q1 2023 Roblox saw significant growth in DAUs in the most recent quarter.

Roblox’s (RBLX) first quarter has come to a close, and the company behind the wildly popular multiplayer sandbox game has released the earnings report for the period. In addition to sharing revenue and earnings details, the report also featured some key metrics for the actual game. In Q1 2023, Roblox saw a 22 percent increase in Daily Active Users compared to the previous year.

In Roblox’s (RBLX) Q1 2023 earnings report, which was released today, the video game company shared the details about its player metric over the first three months of the year. Compared to the first quarter of last year, Roblox had 66.1 million more Daily Active Users, a 22 percent increase over that period. Roblox also reported that hours engaged in Q1 were 14.5 billion, a 23 percent increase year-over-year.



Source: Roblox

“Since inception we have focused on building a technology platform that enables a large and growing community of creators to build amazing experiences,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox. “The momentum in our business demonstrates the success of our creator community as they bring their visions to life on Roblox, attracting an ever-growing global user base that spans all ages.”

In Roblox’s full earnings report, the company showed a revenue beat and EPS miss. Stocks of the company were trending upward after the release.

Roblox continues to be one of the biggest online multiplayer games on the planet. With a focus on user-created content, the game is constantly making headlines as players find ways to push the creative limits. It’s a model that many companies have chased as they look to plant their flag in the Metaverse. For more Roblox news, and all of the other earnings news in the gaming world, Shacknews has you covered.