Starfield Update 1.8.83 patch notes bring DLSS support in beta DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation finally arrive in Starfield.

A much-desired set of graphical options are coming to Starfield in one of its latest patches. Update 1.8.83 has launched in beta on Steam, and while the patch is still being finalized for all platforms, it will bring DLSS support for PC players, allowing them to access a wealth of highly desired options for NVIDIA GPU users. While the update is currently in beta, the patch notes are available now and can be read here.

Starfield Update 1.8.83 patch notes

The latest update for Starfield will allow PC players to access DLSS graphical settings in the game.

Source: Bethesda

Bethesda released Starfield Update 1.8.83 in beta on Steam alongside its accompanying patch notes on November 8, 2023. The headliner of these patch notes is easily DLSS support. A long-awaited feature for Starfield on PC, this will allow players to access graphical settings for DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame Generation. Bethesda notes that players will need to have V-Sync off to see benefits of DLSS Frame Generation, but a fix will be implemented in a later patch for this. You can check out the full list of patch notes just below:

Update Highlights

Nvidia DLSS Support

This update introduces Nvidia DLSS support for our PC players. Compatible Nvidia graphic cards can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation. Please note: While DLSS Frame Generation is active, VSync needs to be toggled OFF to see the benefit. We are working to automatically adjust this setting in a future update.

Let Them Eat!

By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment. You can enjoy those Chunks immediately or save them for later. The choice is yours.

Fixes and Improvements

Performance And Stability

Addressed a number of memory related issues and leaks.

[PC Only] Add some GPU performance optimizations, which will be more impactful on higher end cards.

[PC Only] Improved renderer threading model, improving CPU usage most notably on higher end systems.

Various stability and performance improvements.

Gameplay

Added the ability to eat the food placed in the world

Adjusted stealth to be a bit more forgiving.

Fixed an issue where Andreja’s head would stay permanently cloaked.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from firing their weapons.

Fixed issues where some NPC could be seen not wearing clothes.

Fixed an issue where already in-progress skill challenges could stop progressing after reaching the Unity and starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could temporarily prevent opening the inventory or saving after entering the Unity.

PC: Fixed an issue where mouse movement could be choppy.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the home ship to be lost.

Fixed an issue where the ship services technician might be missing.

Graphics

Addressed an issue with how ambient occlusion appeared in ultrawide resolutions.

Optimized initial shader compilation that occurs on start-up.

Added the ability to adjust Brightness and Contrast in the Display Settings menu.

Added the ability to adjust HDR Brightness provided that the system supports it. (Xbox & Windows 11 only).

Addressed a number of materials that could sometimes present an unintended pattern under certain conditions.

Fixed various visual issues related to the new FOV slider options.

Improved the appearance of the eyes on crowd characters.

Addressed a number of minor visual issues related to lighting, shadows, terrain, and vegetation.

Quests

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed a rare issue where players couldn’t sit during the negotiation with Musgrove.

Blast Zone: Fixed an issue where the hard rocks that need to be cleared out by players will not appear on Ngodup Tate’s land.

Echoes of the Past: Fixed an issue where the Grylloba Queen could sometimes not be reachable during the objective “Secure the Shuttle Bay”.

Eye of the Storm: Fixed an issue where players' quest progression could potentially be blocked due to a missing docking prompt.

Grunt Work: Addressed an issue where progress could appear blocked if “Supra et Ultra” was completed while returning to the Lodge during “High Price to Pay”.

No Sudden Moves: Fixed an issue the that could prevent the entrance door to the Scow ship from being opened again.

Operation Starseed: Fixed an issue where the key that is needed to exit the facility could sometimes not be present.

Sabotage: Fixed an issue where David Barron could potentially not be found by players.

Short Sighted: Fixed an issue where players could rarely become control-locked while speaking with Vladimir.

The Heart of Mars: Fixed an issue where players might not be able to mine the “The Heart of Mars”.

That covers the patch notes for Starfield. Be sure to stay tuned to the Starfield topic for further updates and news on the game, as well as guides to aid in all your galaxy-hopping adventures.