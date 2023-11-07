New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Robinhood (HOOD) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss

Retail investing app Robinhood wrote down a miss on both revenue and EPS expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Robinhood
1

Robinhood (HOOD) is one of the more interesting companies in the financial tech space, as its app is often an entryway to stock trading for a lot of new investors. The company itself is publicly traded and today released its latest earnings report. Robinhood’s Q3 2023 earnings tally saw the company miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share.

Robinhood’s Q3 2023 earnings report was posted after markets closed today. While Wall Street was projecting $478 million in revenue for the quarter, Robinhood ended up bringing in $467 million. As for earnings-per-share, Robinhood took a loss of $0.09, which is less than the expected loss of $0.10.

The Robinhood app on a phone screen.

“It's been nearly 10 years since we founded Robinhood and we're just getting started. Over the past year, we’ve put a lot more value in products like Robinhood Gold including a 4.9% annual yield on cash and a 3% match on IRA contributions,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on providing industry-leading products that serve far more of customers’ financial needs, gaining market share, expanding internationally, and continuing to change the industry for the better.”

Robinhood (HOOD) stock took an expected dip after the release of its less-than-ideal earnings report. The stock was valued as low as $8.86 after closing the day at $9.76. In other financial news today, Rivian, GoPro, and Corsair all reported results for the latest quarter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola