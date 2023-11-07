GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
GoPro reported beats on both its EPS and revenue expectations for Q3 2023.
GoPro reported its Q3 2023 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) estimates and Wall Street revenue expectations.
Heading into its Q3 2023 earnings report, GoPro’s EPS estimates were at $0.02, with the company posting $0.04 actual EPS. On the revenue side, the Wall Street consensus was that GoPro would report $281 million in revenue, and the company reported actual revenue for the quarter of $294 million.
GoPro Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nicholas Woodman, had this to say about today’s results:
They just had a new camera release. Ultimately, though, there are quite a few popular alternatives that a lot of big pov-youtubers are using. Insta360, and the DJI Action 4 are great alternatives. They also have much better software and firmware support. Gopro has been relying on market leadership for a long time, and it seems like they're going to have trouble changing course. They're almost entirely reliant on people buying their new release cameras that are iphone-like minor iterations each year.