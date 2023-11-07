GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations GoPro reported beats on both its EPS and revenue expectations for Q3 2023.

GoPro reported its Q3 2023 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) estimates and Wall Street revenue expectations.

Heading into its Q3 2023 earnings report, GoPro’s EPS estimates were at $0.02, with the company posting $0.04 actual EPS. On the revenue side, the Wall Street consensus was that GoPro would report $281 million in revenue, and the company reported actual revenue for the quarter of $294 million.

GoPro Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nicholas Woodman, had this to say about today’s results:

In Q3 2023, both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded the mid-point of our guidance. Revenue was $294 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.04, and we ended the quarter on-target with 2.5 million subscribers.

