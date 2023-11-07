New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

GoPro reported beats on both its EPS and revenue expectations for Q3 2023.
Bill Lavoy
2

GoPro reported its Q3 2023 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) estimates and Wall Street revenue expectations.

Heading into its Q3 2023 earnings report, GoPro’s EPS estimates were at $0.02, with the company posting $0.04 actual EPS. On the revenue side, the Wall Street consensus was that GoPro would report $281 million in revenue, and the company reported actual revenue for the quarter of $294 million.

An image showing after hours trading for GoPro on November 7, 2023

GoPro Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nicholas Woodman, had this to say about today’s results:

You can read the full report here and follow along with GoPro's ongoing financial on Shacknews.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

