ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 389 It's time to take another step in saving the Flower Kingdom in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into the wonder that is our Super Mario Bros. Wonder playthrough. I’ve had a blast with Super Mario Bros. Wonder thus far. The game is a welcome return to classic Super Mario and at the same time has crazy new ideas that fit into the Mario genre perfectly.

During the last Super Mario Bros. Wonder episode, we made our way through world two, Fluff-Puff Peaks and arrived at world three, Shining Falls. We have also found all the Wonder Seeds as well as all the exits in the first two worlds. This is going to be a one hundred percent playthrough so we’ll be going back into stages if we miss anything. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you’re lucky, you might even see some Toad gameplay too!

The Shining Falls are far too shiny!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. There are only a few chapters left to go so the end is in sight. Next week will also have some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racing with the sixth and final wave of the DLC coming out so stay tuned.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already November. That means new game releases, game of the year discussions, and new guides and videos up on Shacknews for everyone to enjoy. From the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Shacknews has guides and videos for all. If you’d rather watch someone, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming. Doing that will show how much you care for the Shacknews shows and it’s free!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will be over soon so we’ll need new games to play on the show. Super Mario RPG is already planned for the show since it's one of my all-time favorite games.