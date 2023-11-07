RoboCop: Rogue City game director speaks to the scope of the game Director Piotr Latoch spoke to the depth his team poured into Rogue City, as well as decisions such as not including driving.

One of the more surprising games of this season was Nacon and developer Teyon’s RoboCop: Rogue City. Where we’ve seen quite a few IPs from that era get video game adaptations in these last couple years, many of them have come and gone. Rogue City is a surprisingly good first-person shooter that utilizes the license well, even bringing Peter Weller back to reprise his role as Murphy, AKA the RoboCop. How did this come together and how did the team remain within limits of its scope? We spoke to Rogue City Game Director Piotr Latoch to answer those very questions.

After the development of 2019’s Terminator: Resistance, Teyon used the lessons learned from that project to approach RoboCop: Rogue City. The team set boundaries early to meet its goals while also listening to fans and what they loved about previous games and the films. RoboCop in particular hasn’t had a game in a long time, so designing a video game world with this IP was an interesting challenge for the team. The team also wanted to design a dynamic shooter in which players would get into the role of RoboCop inside and outside of shootouts.

Working with MGM was a positive experience for Teyon. According to Latoch, the company was very helpful in regards to actors, likenesses, and other aspects of Rogue City’s development. Creating a sense of weight and clunkiness in RoboCop was also a huge part of the game. For those who don’t know, RoboCop is very slow and operates on what is nearly tank controls. Getting this feel down was very important to the team and their efforts in making the player truly feel like they were behind the visor of the character, as was making sure players do more than just shoot criminals throughout the game. RoboCop: Rogue City is out now and we very much enjoyed it in our Shacknews review.

