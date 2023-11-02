New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Apple (AAPL) reports Mac, iPad & Wearables FY 2023 revenues all decreased from FY 2022

Services was the only category that saw a year-over-year increase in Apple's Q4 2023 earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
2

Apple’s (AAPL) Q4 2023 earnings report brought a heap of fascinating details about the massive tech company. In addition to learning that Apple beat on revenue and EPS, there was also some additional insight about the performance of Apple’s various products compared to the previous fiscal year. Mac, iPad, and Wearables were all down in revenue compared to last year.

The news about Apple’s Mac, iPad, and Wearables divisions can be found on the first page of its Q4 2024 earnings report. For the full fiscal year 2023, iPhone made $200.6 billion in revenue, down from the $205.5 billion that iPhone made in 2022. Mac’s $29.4 billion is down significantly from last year’s $40.2 billion, and iPad also saw a narrow drop going from $29.3 billion to $28.3 billion in year-over-year comparisons. Lastly, Wearables, home, and accessories tallied $39.8 billion in revenue this year, a drop from $41.2 billion in 2022.

Multiple colored models of the iPhone 15.

Source: Apple

Interestingly enough, services was the only category that saw an increase in revenue compared to last year. Services accounted for $85.2 billion in revenue in 2023, up from $78.1 billion in 2022. On the corresponding earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook attributed some of the revenue decreases to record financial performances last year in tandem with economy-related struggles this year. Still, Apple boasted a record September in its Q4 2023 earnings report.

This is just one tidbit from Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings report, which also included the fact that iPhone sales saw a minimal increase in year-over-year comparisons. For more on Apple and the rest of the business world as it relates to technology, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola