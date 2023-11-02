Apple (AAPL) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations Apple boasts a September revenue record in its Q4 2023 report.

Apple (AAPL), the world’s largest company, has shared its earnings report for Q4 2023. As the company’s financial year comes to a close, the report includes details about the past few months of business as well as the full year overall. Apple managed to beat both revenue and EPS expectations on its way to setting a revenue record for the month of September.

Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings report was released shortly after the close of markets today. During the final quarter, Apple brought in $89.5 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $89.3 billion. As for earnings-per-share, Apple’s $1.46/share is comfortably above the $1.39/share expectation. Apple leadership spoke to the numbers in the report.



Source: Apple

“Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.”

“Our active installed base of devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the September quarter, our business performance drove double digit EPS growth and we returned nearly $25 billion to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings report also included the fact that iPhone sales only grew 2.78% from Q4 2022, a smaller increase compared to years prior. We’ll be listening out for any additional updates during the upcoming earnings call. Stick with Shacknews for all-things Apple.