Immortals of Aveum update 1.0.6.0 adds Echollector content and New Game Plus The Echollector Update will introduce new endgame content to Ascendant Studios' adventure.

Immortals of Aveum is about to receive its first substantial post-launch update. On Thursday, Ascendant Studios announced the first details of update 1.0.6.0, better known as The Echollector Update. The update is set to introduce new endgame content, as well as a few other ways to relive the single-player action-adventure game.



Source: Electronic Arts

The Echollector Update adds some new content to the later part of Immortals of Aveum's story. The Everwar has had many effects on the world, but a newly discovered one introduces a phenomenon known as corrupted Shatterfanes. Corrupted Shatterfanes are portals to strange new areas, some of which lead to powerful bosses. Jak's mission is to find these Shatterfanes and stop them from siphoning magic away from the Path. These missions will open up after Jak reaches Glaivegate near the end of the story.

For players who would rather relive Immortals of Aveum from scratch, the Echollector Update will also introduce New Game+ with updated boss fights. Those who want to up the ante further can opt to take on the new Grand Magnus difficulty, which turns the enemy power levels up several notches.

The next big Immortals of Aveum update is a bittersweet occasion for Ascendant Studios, which suffered massive layoffs in the weeks following the game's initial release. EA issued its Q2 2024 earnings report earlier this week, where its sales were not mentioned.

Look for more details on Immortals of Aveum's Echollector Update over on the EA website. Look for it to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, November 16.