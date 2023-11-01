New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2024 earnings results miss EPS whisper number in spite of revenue beat

It's a mixed bag of financial news in the latest earnings report from Electronic Arts.
Donovan Erskine
EA
1

Electronic Arts (EA), the company behind series like Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi, has reported its earnings for its Q2 2024 financial period. There are equal parts good and bad in the results, as Electronic Arts managed to beat revenue expectations while not reaching EPS predictions.

Electronic Arts published its Q2 2024 earnings report on its website when markets closed today. The company’s $1.91 billion in revenue during the quarter comfortably clears the $1.8 billion expectation from Wall Street. That said, EA’s $1.46 in earnings-per-share was slightly below the $1.47/share whisper number expectation.

Cal Kestis holding his blue lightsaber.

Source: EA

“We delivered a strong Q2 and successfully launched EA SPORTS FC, transforming one of the largest franchises in the world into a powerful, interactive platform for the future of football fandom,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “Looking ahead, our incredible teams will continue to innovate and expand across our world-class IP, building experiences that entertain our massive online communities, celebrate fandom, and increase connection for our growing global player base.”

Electronic Arts (EA) stock caught fire in after-hours trading after the release of its Q4 2024 earnings report. It reached as high as $132 after ending the day at $123.78.

Electronic Arts will tell us more about its business on an upcoming earnings call. As for other companies reporting today, Qualcomm showed a beat on revenue and EPS expectations. Stay with Shacknews for all the market news you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

