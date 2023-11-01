Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2024 earnings results miss EPS whisper number in spite of revenue beat It's a mixed bag of financial news in the latest earnings report from Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (EA), the company behind series like Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi, has reported its earnings for its Q2 2024 financial period. There are equal parts good and bad in the results, as Electronic Arts managed to beat revenue expectations while not reaching EPS predictions.

Electronic Arts published its Q2 2024 earnings report on its website when markets closed today. The company’s $1.91 billion in revenue during the quarter comfortably clears the $1.8 billion expectation from Wall Street. That said, EA’s $1.46 in earnings-per-share was slightly below the $1.47/share whisper number expectation.



Source: EA

“We delivered a strong Q2 and successfully launched EA SPORTS FC, transforming one of the largest franchises in the world into a powerful, interactive platform for the future of football fandom,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “Looking ahead, our incredible teams will continue to innovate and expand across our world-class IP, building experiences that entertain our massive online communities, celebrate fandom, and increase connection for our growing global player base.”

Electronic Arts (EA) stock caught fire in after-hours trading after the release of its Q4 2024 earnings report. It reached as high as $132 after ending the day at $123.78.

Electronic Arts will tell us more about its business on an upcoming earnings call. As for other companies reporting today, Qualcomm showed a beat on revenue and EPS expectations. Stay with Shacknews for all the market news you need to know.