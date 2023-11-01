New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Qualcomm's latest earnings report includes a bolstered outlook for the quarter ahead.
Ozzie Mejia
Qualcomm
1

To help kick off a busy earnings day, chip manufacturer Qualcomm has issued its earnings report for Q4 2023. The company managed to surpass both its expected revenue number and its EPS expectations.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported in with a revenue figure of $8.665 billion USD. That total is higher than the $8.5 billion revenue consensus estimate projected by Wall Street. It is higher than the $8.45 billion reported in Q3 2023, but still significantly lower than the $9.2 billion figure that was reported back in Q2 2023. The reported $2.02/share Non-GAAP EPS surpassed both Wall Street's expected $1.91/share figure and the $1.78/share whisper number. According to CNBC, Qualcomm is projecting increased revenue year-over-year for next quarter on the strength of its artificial intelligence and automotive divisions. Speaking of Qualcomm's AI endeavors, the company previously announced the Snapdragon X series of chips boasting improved AI capabilities, which will help increased overall processing speed in PCs and laptops.

"As we enter fiscal 2024, we are pleased with our roadmap and product execution, which position us well across our businesses," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said via press release. "Our recent Snapdragon Summit announcements underscore our technology leadership, establishing Qualcomm as a leader in on-device generative AI and mobile computing performance."

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock chart at the end of November 1, 2023

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Qualcomm finished the trading day up $1.90/share. The stock took a big jump in the moments following the release of Wednesday's earnings report and continues to hover at about $115.00/share in after-hours trading.

We'll continue to watch for any major news coming out of Qualcomm. Be sure to follow the Qualcomm topic page for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

