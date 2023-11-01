Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes gets PlayStation Open Beta this month Arc System Works and French-Bread announced that they will be letting players try out some of UNI2's online and offline features.

Studio French-Bread and publisher Arc System Works delighted a lot of fans around EVO 2023 when they announced Under Night In-Birth was getting a sequel, and soon players on PlayStation will be able to give it a try. The developer and publisher have announced an open beta for the game on PS4 and PS5, and it will be coming later this November, allowing players to try online and offline features of the game ahead of launch in January 2024.

Arc System Works and French-Bread announced the details of Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes’ upcoming PlayStation open beta in a press release this week. According to the announcement, Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes will have an open beta on PS4 and PS5 that will run from November 17 to November 20, 2023. During the beta, players will be able to try out casual online matches, offline vs. CPU matches, spectator mode with CPU vs CPU, free training, and a large portion of the game’s playable characters.

Arc System Works previously posted that Under Night In-Birth 2: Sys:Celes physical editions are up for pre-order, but digital copies can be pre-ordered starting on November 17, ahead of the open beta.

Under Night In-Birth 2: Sys:Celes is expected to release in January 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, as announced at EVO 2023. The game’s physical editions are already up for pre-order at various retailers, but pre-orders of digital copies of the game will also become available for purchase on November 17. With the game’s release right around the corner, the open beta this month will be a great opportunity to see what UNI2 has to offer.

