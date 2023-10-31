New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

It looks like AMD was the latest to post a successful fiscal quarter report versus analyst expectations.
TJ Denzer
Image via JHVEPhoto/Getty Images
1

Among gaming and graphics processing technology, AMD continues to be one of the most notable companies in the world, and it was one of the companies this week to put out its latest fiscal earnings results. AMD’s Q3 2023 earnings results have been posted, and the company put up a solid quarter in terms of both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS), posting beats against analyst expectations on both.

AMD released its Q3 2023 earnings results report via its investor relations website this week. Wall Street analysts expected AMD to reach $5.7 billion USD in revenue, but the company went above and beyond with $5.8 billion for Q3 2023. Moreover, EPS was expected to land at $0.68 per share by Wall Street. Whisper Number put the expectation at $0.69 per share. The actual diluted EPS was $0.70 per share, beating them both.

AMD's stock as of 2:19 p.m. PT on October 31, 2023
AMD's stock dipped following the release of its Q3 2023 earnings results, and then rose during the company's related conference call.

Suffice to say, it’s a solid quarter for AMD. The company has remained active in the gaming space with its chips powering consoles such as PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, it has also moved to remain active in the artificial intelligence space, moving to acquire the Nod.AI startup to bolster its efforts in AI technology. With all of these things going, plus cloud computing, and other ventures, AMD remains a solid competitor in the tech space alongside groups like NVIDIA and Qualcomm.

AMD has a successful Q3 2023 in the books. As more companies report on their latest fiscal quarterly earnings results, stay tuned as we cover it all right here at Shacknews.

