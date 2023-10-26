AWS Q3 2023 revenues grew 12% to $23.1 billion from Q3 2022 Amazon Web Services continues to be a major contributor to the company's quarterly fiscal performance.

Amazon has established itself thoroughly as one of the foremost online shopping markets in the world, but its web-hosting services are also nothing to sneeze at. Amazon Web Services has continued to be a money-maker for the company and that remained the case in Q3 2023. The company just put out its latest quarterly earnings results, and that included reporting on revenue from its AWS business, which was up substantially from its revenue in Q3 2022.

Amazon shared details about AWS revenue in its Q3 2023 earnings results, which was posted on its investor relations website this week. In the earnings results, Amazon Web Services brought in $23.1 billion USD of Amazon’s revenue for the quarter. This was up 12 percent from AWS revenue numbers in Q3 2022, which ended with $20.5 billion USD.

Amazon (AMZN) stock was up, but dipped a bit following the release of the company's Q3 2023 earnings results.

Amazon Web Services was a substantial contributor to a winning quarter for Amazon in Q3 2023. The company put up a revenue of $143.1 billion, which was part of a major beat on revenue and earnings-per-share for Amazon in its recent fiscal quarter. Amazon covered estimates from Wall Street and the Whisper Number and then some.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services has continued to grow quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Even against Q2 2023, AWS revenue was up, climbing over the $22 billion put up in that quarter.

With a solid Q3 2023 in the books and AWS continuing to help with the company’s success, stay tuned as we continue to follow Amazon and other tech companies reporting on their latest fiscal quarterly earnings.