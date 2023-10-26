Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates

Amazon (AMZN), one of the world’s biggest companies, has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year. It chronicled the company’s financial performance over that period, showing that Amazon managed to beat both revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter.
Amazon’s Q3 2023 earnings report was shared in a press release today. The company made $143.1 billion against an expectation of $141 billion. The company also reported a gain of $0.94 per-share, comfortably beating the $0.58 estimate. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provided a statement in the report.
The report also included an interesting tidbit about Amazon’s investment in Rivian, an EV manufacturer. “Third quarter 2023 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $1.2 billion included in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation gain of $1.1 billion from the investment in third quarter 2022.”
The report also provided some insight into the performance of Amazon Web Services during Q3 2023. For more market news as it relates to technology, stay with us here on Shacknews.
