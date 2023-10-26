New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 113

Join us for some conversations about Fallout and Five Nights at Freddy's on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Friday Eve, a.k.a. Thursday! We're back to discuss everything new in the world of film and television. Join hosts Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 113 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:45 a.m. PT/ 2:45 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Prime Video's Fallout show got a release date, so we'll be talking about what we want to see from the adaptation of Bethesda's iconic RPG series. I also watched Killer of the Flower Moon this weekend and will be sharing my thoughts at the end of the show.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Check the cameras, it's time for Episode 113 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
