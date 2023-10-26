Remnant 2 receives loadouts and new Aberration Domination Halloween event Players will finally be able to save builds, meanwhile, the Aberration Domination event floods Nightmare worlds with corrupted foes.

Remnant 2 is set to receive its first Halloween event called Aberration Domination along with a loadout update. The team at Gunfire Games announced on Thursday that this loadout update would add the functionality for players to save loadouts – a massive improvement that will make it easier to craft unique builds. Additionally, the Aberration Domination event sounds like a good opportunity to farm some precious resources.



Source: Gunfire Games

On October 26, 2023, Gunfire Games announced a new loadout update on the official Remnant 2 site. The loadout update, which is a free update for all players, adds some highly requested improvements to the loadout system in the game. Players will be able to create and optimize individual loadouts for their characters, meaning they won’t need to manually equip rings and amulets whenever they want to change to an alternative build.

But the fun doesn’t end there, as Gunfire Games also revealed the limited-time Halloween event, Aberration Domination. This event is set to run from October 27 to October 31 and will dramatically alter the worlds of those players who are playing on Nightmare difficulty. This event will see the worlds positively teeming with aberrations, which should give players plenty of opportunity to farm Corrupted Lumenite Crystal.

Fans of the original Remnant: From the Ashes were treated to Remnant 2 earlier this year, which released to critical acclaim. In my review, I praised Remnant 2 for cranking the action, loot, and bosses up to 11, and noted that there’s plenty of reason to dive into multiple playthroughs. This is still the case as Gunfire Games continues to provide post-launch content. The team has several updates in the works and will be looking to add crossplay support in the future. Stay tuned to our Remnant 2 page for more info on this smash hit.