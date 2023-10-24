New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) reports $7.952 billion of YouTube Q3 2023 ad revenue

Not only was YouTube revenue up from the previous quarter, but it was also up year-over-year from Q3 2022.
TJ Denzer
Image via Jefferson Graham/USA Today
2

With Google (GOOGL) having reported on its latest quarterly earnings results, that means we also learned the latest on how YouTube is doing for the company. Quite well, it seems. In Google’s Q3 2023 earnings results report, YouTube put up ad revenue of $7.952 billion USD. Not only was that more than the previous quarter in Q2 2023, but it was also up year-over-year from Q3 2022’s earnings results reporting.

Google posted details about YouTube’s financials in its Q3 2023 earnings results on its investor relations webpages on October 24, 2023. It was there that Google reported ad revenue from YouTube had hit $7.952 billion USD for the quarter, contributing to positive beats for the company. By comparison, the Q3 2023 ad revenue was up from Q2, which ended up at $7.665 billion for the quarter. It was also up from Q3 2022, which ended up at $7.07 billion last year. All-in-all, YouTube seemed to outperform previous fiscal periods quite a bit this quarter.

YouTube logo
YouTube's ad revenue for Q3 2023 was up from both its previous quarter and last year's quarter.
Source: YouTube

Google’s continued success with YouTube contributed to its overall success in Q3 2023. The company put up $76.69 billion in revenue against a $76 billion Wall Street expectation. It also achieved an earnings-per-share that beat out both Wall Street and Whisper Number estimates. With YouTube continuing to contribute to the company’s success, it looks like the popular video platform remains a worthwhile investment in Google’s overall portfolio.

YouTube’s continually growing ad revenue doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Stay tuned for further financial reporting and breakouts as further companies report on their latest quarterly earnings results.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

