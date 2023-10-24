Google (GOOGL) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
Google is out with its latest earnings release, showing a beat on revenue and EPS.
Google (GOOGL) has released its earnings report for Q3 2023. One of the world’s largest companies, Google reported a beat on both earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.
Google released its Q3 2023 earnings report after the close of markets today. The company reeled in $76.69 billion in revenue against a $76 billion expectation. While Wall Street was expecting $1.45 in earnings per share, Google managed to pull in $1.55. CEO Satya Nadella provided the following statement within the report.
A statement was also provided by CFO Ruth Porat:
Google (GOOGL) stock took a massive nosedive in after-hours trading after the release of the report. After ending the day at a $138.81 valuation, shares were trading as low as $130.54. It’s a busy week for financial news, so stick with us here on Shacknews as we keep track of it all.
