Google (GOOGL) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Google (GOOGL) has released its earnings report for Q3 2023. One of the world’s largest companies, Google reported a beat on both earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

Google released its Q3 2023 earnings report after the close of markets today. The company reeled in $76.69 billion in revenue against a $76 billion expectation. While Wall Street was expecting $1.45 in earnings per share, Google managed to pull in $1.55. CEO Satya Nadella provided the following statement within the report.

I’m pleased with our financial results and our product momentum this quarter, with AIdriven innovations across Search, YouTube, Cloud, our Pixel devices and more. We’re continuing to focus on making AI more helpful for everyone; there’s exciting progress and lots more to come.

A statement was also provided by CFO Ruth Porat:

The fundamental strength of our business was apparent again in Q3, with $77 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year, driven by meaningful growth in Search and YouTube, and momentum in Cloud. We continue to focus on judicious capital allocation to deliver sustainable financial value.

Google (GOOGL) stock took a massive nosedive in after-hours trading after the release of the report. After ending the day at a $138.81 valuation, shares were trading as low as $130.54.