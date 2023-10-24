New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Google is out with its latest earnings release, showing a beat on revenue and EPS.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Google (GOOGL) has released its earnings report for Q3 2023. One of the world’s largest companies, Google reported a beat on both earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

Google released its Q3 2023 earnings report after the close of markets today. The company reeled in $76.69 billion in revenue against a $76 billion expectation. While Wall Street was expecting $1.45 in earnings per share, Google managed to pull in $1.55. CEO Satya Nadella provided the following statement within the report.

A statement was also provided by CFO Ruth Porat:

Google (GOOGL) stock took a massive nosedive in after-hours trading after the release of the report. After ending the day at a $138.81 valuation, shares were trading as low as $130.54. It’s a busy week for financial news, so stick with us here on Shacknews as we keep track of it all.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

