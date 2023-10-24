Ransomware group that breached Capcom in 2020 caught by international police Europol reported identifying and detaining a key person of ransomware group Ragnar Locker, which hacked Capcom employee data servers in 2020.

In 2020, a ransomware group broke into Capcom’s servers and compromised a wealth of data, including employee names and addresses. This week, one of the key people of said ransomware group has reportedly been apprehended by international police. EuroPol has reported tracking down and busting a key player in ransomware data breaches, including that of Capcom, and has claimed to have broken up the ransomware organization as a result of the bust.

EuroPol posted on the apprehension of a key player in the Ragnar Locker ransomware group in a press release on its website this week. The arrest was made with involvement and investigation from the authorities of 11 countries and saw the suspect detained in Paris while a home in Czechia was searched:

In an action carried out between 16 and 20 October, searches were conducted in Czechia, Spain and Latvia. The ‘key target’ of this malicious ransomware strain was arrested in Paris, France, on 16 October, and his home in Czechia was searched. Five suspects were interviewed in Spain and Latvia in the following days. At the end of the action week, the main perpetrator, suspected of being a developer of the Ragnar group, has been brought in front of the examining magistrates of the Paris Judicial Court.

EuroPol claimed responsibility for apprehending a key person of the RagnarLocker ransomware group in collaboration with multiple police agencies worldwide.

In 2020, Ragnar Locker claimed responsibility for cracking Capcom’s data servers and stealing hundreds of thousands of files, which were said to have contained employee and customer names, addresses, and other sensitive data. The group then threatened to sell or expose the data if Capcom did not deliver millions of dollars in BitCoin. Despite this, Capcom described the dangers of the breach as minimal and did not pay, instead working with various international authorities to identify the perpetrators.

With one such key player in the Capcom ransomeware threat caught and further suspects being questioned, it seems at least one group is facing the consequences of its actions this week. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.