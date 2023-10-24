Lords of the Fallen has sold over 1 million copies since launch While the game had a few technical hiccups on launch, that hasn't stopped it from getting attention from players worldwide.

It would appear that despite the technical issues Lords of the Fallen had coming out of the gate, the game has still gathered a wealth of attention. HexWorks and CI Games have announced that Lords of the Fallen managed to pass 1 million copies sold. That’s a lot of Lampbearers running between the natural world and the Umbral.

HexWorks and CI Games shared the sales milestone for Lords of the Fallen via the game’s Twitter this week. Since its official release on October 13, 2023, the game has moved over 1 million copies to players around the world. This also comes on the back of many improvements that HexWorks has been making to the game, including reducing density of enemy mobs and putting checkpoints back in New Game Plus.

Lords of the Fallen is most certainly not lacking for scenery, which played a part in its highlights in our Shacknews review.

Source: CI Games

Ultimately, the core of Lords of the Fallen is solid. We very much enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review of it, noting that its dual-dimension of exploration and combat was a blast. It’s good to see that players around the world agree, despite its Mixed review status on Steam.

HexWorks has also put in several other updates to try to cut down on technical issues players have had. Lords of the Fallen also isn’t alone in getting good attention as a new Soulsborne. NEOWIZ title Lies of P also recently crossed 1 million units sold.

Lords of the Fallen and the Soulsborne genre seem to be sitting in a good place right now, even as HexWorks continues to spruce up the game. Stay tuned for more news and updates as they drop.