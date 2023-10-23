Lords of the Fallen's latest update is easing up on enemy mobs & New Game Plus woes Lords of the Fallen got off to a rough technical start for many, but HexWorks is fixing it up little by little, including plans for helping with corrupted saves.

HexWorks and CI Games’ Lords of the Fallen has had a rocky release due to technical problems, but the developers continue to spruce the game up to where it ought to be as a solid action-RPG. The latest update takes aim at the dogpiling enemies of Lords of the Fallen, as well as alleviating some difficulties of New Game Plus by making the checkpoints more accessible, at least for early NG+ runs.

HexWorks shared details of its latest major update to Lords of the Fallen in a Steam Developer blog post published on October 22, 2023. The biggest adjustments of this latest update focus on New Game Plus save points (otherwise known as Vestiges) and density of enemy mobs, especially in tough-to-survive spots of the game. One of New Game Plus’s main challenges was in removing Vestige checkpoints and making it harder to conquer the stretches between respawn points. This update puts those Vestiges back in during the regular New Game Plus, although it will pull a few vestiges out in NG+2, and even more of them out in NG+3.

HexWorks has increased Vestige locations in New Game Plus and reduced enemy density and chase distance in Lords of the Fallen's latest update.

Enemy mobs have also been adjusted. It’s true that one of my complaints about Lords of the Fallen in review is that its difficulty sometimes relies on quantity over quality with enemies swarming you, especially in the Umbral World. This update reduces enemy density and leashing, the last of which means enemies won’t follow you as far from their original spawn point or zone of operation. In New Game Plus, some of these ambush and gank mobs were also either alleviated or eliminated.

One of HexWorks’ next priorities for Lords of the Fallen is setting a task force to helping with corrupted and bug-ruined saves. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the latest on the game.