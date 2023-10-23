ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 382 It's time to solve another case in Detective Pikachu Returns on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re playing detective again and helping Pikachu fight crime in Detective Pikachu Returns. During the last Detective Pikachu episode, we solved our first case and really got to know the mayor’s daughter, Rachel. At her suggestion, we made our way out to the Southern Ruins to speak with one of her college professors regarding the Aurora Gem because he is a well-regarded geologist and should be able to shed some light on the gem.

However, when we arrive, the professor has already made his way into the ruins and we have to find him. The story moves a little slow but it does feel like a good first step for people into the detective story genre. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can solve another case in Detective Pikachu Returns.

Can't solve a case on an empty stomach?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough also starts this week. I had a great time playing it and am looking forward to playing it on the show!

Halloween is next week so I’ll try not to scare you too much. That being said, one way to avoid being afraid is to use all the great guides and videos Shacknews has for your viewing pleasure. Learn how to not be scared of the Depths in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with our guides. If you’d rather watch something, check out the Shacknews Twitch channel. While there, make sure to subscribe with Prime Gaming so you never miss another episode of the Stevetendo show again!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is going to end soon so we’ll need a new game to play so start thinking of games that you’d like to see on the show. The Super Mario RPG remake will be here soon but we’ll need something to play in the meantime!