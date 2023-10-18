Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
Netflix's latest round of earnings showed expectation beats despite headwinds.
Netflix (NFLX), the leading company in the film and television streaming business, is out with its earnings report for the latest quarter. Despite a pretty hectic quarter for Netflix and the industry overall, the company managed to beat both revenue and EPS expectations.
Netflix divulged its earnings report in a letter to shareholders today. We see here that the company brought in $8.54 billion in revenue, narrowly beating the $8.5 billion estimate. While Wall Street expected Netflix’s earnings-per-share to be $3.49, the company ended up tallying $3.73.
The previous quarter saw Netflix navigating the (now-resolved) WGA strike and (ongoing) SAG-AFTRA strikes, which are directly addressed in the letter to shareholders.
Netflix (NFLX) stock was on the rise after the release of its earnings report, reaching as high as $384.23 after ending the day at a $350.31 valuation. We expect to hear more about the quarter during the upcoming earnings call. For more financial news, Shacknews has you covered.
