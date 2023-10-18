New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Learn where you can listen to Netflix's Q3 2023 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Netflix (NFLX) is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest players, serving as a dominant force in the film industry. The company will release its earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal year later today. After markets close, Netflix will hold an earnings call to further dive into those financial results. If you’re interested in listening to the conversation, here’s how you can tune into Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings call

Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings call will take place today, October 18, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be posted as a VOD after it ends. Netflix also posts some of its earnings content on the company’s investor relations channel.

We’re curious to hear if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike or the recently resolved WGA strike are mentioned. While the AMPTP, which represents Netflix alongside several other major studios, had been in recent talks with the actors guild, it walked away from the negotiating table this past weekend. Over the summer, fellow AMPTP member Warner Bros. Discovery said that the strikes cost the studio hundreds of millions of dollars during an earnings call.

Netflix has also been making a concerted effort to expand its business into games, so we’ll also be listening for any updates on its studios and projects.

That’s how you can listen to the Q3 2023 Netflix earnings call. You can expect to read any news out of the call and report over on our Netflix topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola