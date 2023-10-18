Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings call here Learn where you can listen to Netflix's Q3 2023 earnings call.

Netflix (NFLX) is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest players, serving as a dominant force in the film industry. The company will release its earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal year later today. After markets close, Netflix will hold an earnings call to further dive into those financial results. If you’re interested in listening to the conversation, here’s how you can tune into Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings call

Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings call will take place today, October 18, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be posted as a VOD after it ends. Netflix also posts some of its earnings content on the company’s investor relations channel.

We’re curious to hear if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike or the recently resolved WGA strike are mentioned. While the AMPTP, which represents Netflix alongside several other major studios, had been in recent talks with the actors guild, it walked away from the negotiating table this past weekend. Over the summer, fellow AMPTP member Warner Bros. Discovery said that the strikes cost the studio hundreds of millions of dollars during an earnings call.

Netflix has also been making a concerted effort to expand its business into games, so we’ll also be listening for any updates on its studios and projects.

That’s how you can listen to the Q3 2023 Netflix earnings call. You can expect to read any news out of the call and report over on our Netflix topic page.