Paradox Interactive & Hairbrained Schemes part ways after Lamplighters League underperforms Hairbrained Schemes will be looking for new publishing opportunities after a mutual agreement to part ways with Paradox Interactive.

Earlier this month, Hairbrained Schemes launched The Lamplighters League, but Paradox Interactive was none-too-thrilled about how the game has performed since coming out. Following the disappointing release, the two entities have mutually agreed to cut ties in their developer/publisher relationship. Paradox Interactive will retain IP rights to Lamplighters League while Hairbrained Schemes moves on to seek a new publisher for future projects.

Paradox Interactive published a press release regarding its break-up with Hairbrained Schemes on the Paradox Interactive Media webpages this week. Paradox previously made no bones about sharing disappointment in alleged lukewarm response to the release of Lamplighters League, causing the company to write down the development costs of the game. Ultimately, Hairbrained Schemes and Paradox Interactive have decided to cut ties and part ways. Even so, despite disappointment with Lamplighters League, Paradox wished Hairbrained Schemes well in its future endeavors.

“We’re very happy that this talented, gifted studio has the chance to continue and can’t wait to see what they will make next,” Paradox Interactive COO Charlotta Nilsson said of Hairbrained Schemes.

The Lamplighters League will be Hairbrained Schemes' last game with Paradox and it will support the game until the two companies cut ties in January 2024.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Hairbrained Schemes won’t retain ownership of Lamplighters League, though it does intend to support the game in agreement with Paradox until January 2024 when the split between the two will be official.

“Harebrained Schemes will support The Lamplighters League through the end of the year while we seek funding and partnerships for an independent future in 2024," said Hairbrained Schemes Studio Operations Manager Brian Poel. “Our studio mission remains the same: to make games that challenge your mind and touch your heart.”

For all of its pulp and charm, we’ve enjoyed The Lamplighters League where we’ve played and talked about it. It’s unfortunate that the game might not have too much mileage in it thanks to the impending split between Paradox and Hairbrained Schemes, but January is still quite some ways away. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.