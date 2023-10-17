GM delays EV truck production at Michigan plant by a year GM confirmed that the delay will help the company 'better manage capital investments.'

General Motors has been making a concerted effort to expand its EV business amid changes and evolution in the automotive industry. However, the legacy car manufacture has hit its fair share of snags along the way. The latest comes in a lengthy production delay, as GM has announced that it will be halting production of its electric trucks at its Michigan plant for at least a year as it looks to reassess demand and make the necessary operation changes to drive profit.

GM confirmed the news of the production delay in a statement that we read on CNBC. “General Motors today confirmed it will retime the conversion of its Orion Assembly plant to EV truck production to late 2025, to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand. In addition, we have identified engineering improvements that we will implement to increase the profitability of our products” The company was originally planning to begin production on the next iteration of its EV trucks this fall.



Source: General Motors

The plant in question is Orion Assembly, located in Detroit, Michigan. This location was previously where GM manufactured its Chevy Bolt electric vehicles, but previously announced plans to end that line at the end of the year. General Motors was quite bullish on EVs when making its initial foray into them, setting a goal to produce hundreds of thousands of them by mid-2024 and fully transitioning to EVs by 2035. Today’s news will certainly raise questions about those goals and the company’s current game plan.

As for what else General Motors has in the works, the automotive company recently revealed an electric Cadillac Escalade and was able to secure a partnership with Tesla to provide users with access to the latter’s Supercharger network. Stay right here on Shacknews for the biggest electric vehicle stories.