GM reveals $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ EV with 450 mile estimated range It's the first all-electric version of the luxury Escalade line.

General Motors has been stepping up its efforts to bring more electric vehicles to the market. The automaker most recently showed its work on Wednesday by revealing the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. This is the first all-electric version of the Escalade line, one that GM hopes will successfully straddle the line between luxury and efficiency.

As reported by CNBC, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will offer more power than the current V-8 SUV. Powered by a 24-module lithium battery, the Escalade IQ has a range of 450 miles, which is the most offered by any GM EV to this point. The battery is said to be capable of charging up to 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes with an 800-volt DC fast charger.



Source: General Motors

The SUV will offer a standard 680 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque and offer a Velocity Max mode capable of adding to that number. The dashboard will offer a 55-inch LED screen while the vehicle's interior features customizable ambient lighting with 126 color choices. The vehicle's second row includes 12.6-inch diagonal screens, dual wireless charging, and stowable trays. Expect to find other standard GM features like the Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system.

The Escalade IQ represents GM's latest efforts to go fully electric before 2030. Earlier this year, the auto manufacturer agreed to a $650 million investment and supply agreement with Lithium Americas, a move seen as GM cementing its future in EV manufacturing. GM previously announced that it had achieved its goal of producing 50,000 EVs by the end of Q2 2023 and that it had signed a deal with Tesla to bring GM vehicles into the Tesla Supercharger network.

Look for the Cadillac Escalade IQ to pop up in dealer showrooms next summer with a suggested retailer price starting at $130,000 USD. By comparison, the current 2023 Escalade model is starting at $80,795. We'll continue to monitor General Motors and other automakers for the latest electric vehicle news, so keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.