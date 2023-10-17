Chaos Emerald abilities - Sonic Superstars Chaos Emeralds serve a big function in Sonic Superstars. Here's what they are and how best to use them.

Sonic Superstars keeps up the tradition of 2D Sonic games to utilize the all-powerful Chaos Emeralds. This time around, they play a slightly bigger role in the gameplay formula. Players can now use individual Chaos Emeralds to unlock special powers. What are they? How does one go about using them? Shacknews is here to explain.

Chaos Emerald abilities - Sonic Superstars

To get a Chaos Emerald, players must find giant gold rings scattered across the game's various levels. This will act as a portal to the Chaos Emerald mini-game. When prompted, hit the jump button to tether to a nearby node and sling closer to the flying Chaos Emerald. Reach it within the time limit to get the Chaos Emerald and unlock a new power. That power can be used from that point forward with the right analog stick and can be recharged at any checkpoint.

Here are the Chaos Emerald powers, along with the best way to utilize them.

Avatar : This summons a series of clones to attack anything on-screen. This can be helpful when there are a lot of foes in close proximity, but this is also one of the best ways to cheese certain boss fights. If you can't quite reach a weak spot, don't want to wait for the boss to fully go through his movement routine, or are otherwise on the ropes, use the Avatar ability to score a quick hit or even multiple hits.

: This summons a series of clones to attack anything on-screen. This can be helpful when there are a lot of foes in close proximity, but this is also one of the best ways to cheese certain boss fights. If you can't quite reach a weak spot, don't want to wait for the boss to fully go through his movement routine, or are otherwise on the ropes, use the Avatar ability to score a quick hit or even multiple hits. Bullet : This acts as a quick air dash. It does some extra damage to stronger enemies, but you're mainly going to use this to get to platforms you can't quite reach. Bullet gets a lot of distance in any direction, so if you're looking to move towards a platform that's higher-up, use this.

: This acts as a quick air dash. It does some extra damage to stronger enemies, but you're mainly going to use this to get to platforms you can't quite reach. Bullet gets a lot of distance in any direction, so if you're looking to move towards a platform that's higher-up, use this. Vision : This reveals hidden paths or goodies. Don't worry if you don't necessarily know where to use it. The game will, more often than not, notify you when it's a good time to bust this out.

: This reveals hidden paths or goodies. Don't worry if you don't necessarily know where to use it. The game will, more often than not, notify you when it's a good time to bust this out. Water : This turns characters into water forms and allows them to move up waterfalls or streams. It's useful for earlier areas like Bridge Island Zone or Sky Temple Zone, which have sizable bodies of water.

: This turns characters into water forms and allows them to move up waterfalls or streams. It's useful for earlier areas like Bridge Island Zone or Sky Temple Zone, which have sizable bodies of water. Ivy : This is a vine that can be tossed up at a moment's notice. Use this if you need to climb up to a higher area, which will especially come in handy in later levels where floors just fall apart with no way to go back to where you were.

: This is a vine that can be tossed up at a moment's notice. Use this if you need to climb up to a higher area, which will especially come in handy in later levels where floors just fall apart with no way to go back to where you were. Slow : This slows down time. This is a life-saver in later stages like Press Factory Zone and Cyber Station Zone where traps not only come quickly, but they're often time-based.

: This slows down time. This is a life-saver in later stages like Press Factory Zone and Cyber Station Zone where traps not only come quickly, but they're often time-based. Extra: This unlocks a special ability for individual characters. For more, check out our Sonic Superstars character guide.



Source: Sega

That should help you find and get started with the Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Superstars. For more, visit the Sonic Superstars topic page. Check out Shacknews for more guides or hit the Official Shacknews Community Discord to discuss this and other games.