Sonic Superstars character guide Not every character in Sonic Superstars plays the same. Here are the main differences.

Sonic Superstars is the first game in the long-running series to feature four-player co-op. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose are all playable, but even those players who are flying solo will be able to pick their favorite. Choose wisely, though, because all of these characters handle slightly differently. Here are the main differences you need to know.

Sonic Superstars character guide

Here are the four playable Sonic Superstars characters, along with their primary differences:

Sonic : The star of the show, the blue hedgehog is the most well-rounded of the characters. Speed is his game and he's able to use his Drop Dash to build momentum quickly.

: The star of the show, the blue hedgehog is the most well-rounded of the characters. Speed is his game and he's able to use his Drop Dash to build momentum quickly. Tails : Tails can use his twin tails to fly around the stage for dozens of seconds at a time. This allows players to reach higher areas and opens the door to further exploration of some of the game's larger stages.

: Tails can use his twin tails to fly around the stage for dozens of seconds at a time. This allows players to reach higher areas and opens the door to further exploration of some of the game's larger stages. Knuckles : Knuckles has the ability to cling to walls and glide across large gaps. If you have a wide jump you need to make, Knuckles can help you do that.

: Knuckles has the ability to cling to walls and glide across large gaps. If you have a wide jump you need to make, Knuckles can help you do that. Amy: Amy can help players reach higher platforms with the aid of her double jump. She also brings her hammer into battle, which gives her an advantage against some enemies that would give the other heroes trouble.



Source: Sega

Chaos Emerald powers will also play a big part in Sonic Superstars. While everybody gets the same Chaos Emerald powers, the seventh Chaos Emerald gives everyone a unique ability. Sonic can use his homing attack from previous titles, Tails can create a mini tornado, Knuckles can shoot a fireball, and Amy can throw her hammer. Again, these skills are only unlocked upon collecting all seven of the Chaos Emeralds.

That's everything you need to know about the individual characters in Sonic Superstars. For more, be sure to check out the Sonic Superstars topic page. Check out Shacknews for more guides or hit the Official Shacknews Community Discord to discuss this and other games.