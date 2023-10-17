Mortal Kombat's first mobile RPG launches today Launching today, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught takes the long-running fighting game series in a very different direction.

For the past 30 years, the Mortal Kombat series has had friends engaging in bloody one-on-one fights for supremacy. There have been some side steps into slightly different genres, like Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, but on Tuesday, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a wildly different type of MK title.

First revealed back in 2023, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is described as a real-time collection RPG. Instead of one-on-one fights to the finish, players will build teams of four fighters from different classes and engage in team battles. MK's classic roster is being arranged into classes of Assassins, Warriors, Snipers, and Defenders. It's up to players to create winning lineups and utilize RPG-style strategies to come out on top.

Over time, players will level up their fighters and learn new moves and abilities. Individual characters can also be upgraded through gear and Relics, which can increase stats and even grant access to Fatalities.



Source: WB Games

Most interesting is that Onslaught will feature an entirely new storyline. Playing out similarly to the mainline Mortal Kombat games, but different from the main Mortal Kombat 1 story, Onslaught will follow an alternate MK timeline where the fallen Elder God Shinnok seeks to destroy the realms. Raiden must rally the most valiant warriors from across both Earthrealm and Outworld to stop the mad god's machinations.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught looks like a bizarre departure from the norm for the series, but there's an appeal in it coming directly from NetherRealm. If nothing else, at least the story will have that same MK quality that's it had for the past decade, though new chapters will be released over time. Those curious can pick the free-to-play game up on the App Store and Google Play store from the Mortal Kombat: Onslaught website.