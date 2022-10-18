Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a new mobile game coming in 2023 Warner Bros and NetherRealm announced a new Mortal Kombat mobile game today that is slated to launch next year.

If you’ve been itching for more Mortal Kombat content that you can play on-the-go, you’re in luck as a brand new mobile game was announced today called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught. The game comes on the heels of the previous mobile entry in the franchise, Mobile Kombat Mobile, which has enjoyed some solid success since its launch in 2015 with over 150 million installs and a presence among the top five most downloaded fighting games on Android and iOS.

Like Mortal Kombat Mobile, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is similarly being developed and co-published by NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games. An exact release date for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught has yet to be revealed, with the game currently set to release on mobile devices globally in 2023.

While we don’t know things like an exact release date, the press release accompanying the announcement shared a few key details in regards to the sort of experience that Onslaught will deliver. In the press release, it’s noted that Onslaught will feature the “first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience.” Additionally, gameplay will consist of players building up their team of fighters from the game’s roster of characters, then unleashing them in “massive real-time group battles.”

In the press release, Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios, also shares comments about the upcoming Mortal Kombat release, calling it a reimagining of Mortal Kombat as a team-based collection RPG.

“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature. With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

If the idea of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught has you sold, you can sign up for updates on the game on its official website. All in all, the way Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is being touted has piqued our curiosity, and we look forward to learning more about the game once it launches on mobile devices in 2023.

