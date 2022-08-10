Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film announced for 2022 The latest Mortal Kombat animated movie is coming sometime this year and will focus on Kenshi, Kano, and Sub-Zero.

Warner Bros. has been working on big things with Mortal Kombat for a few years now. It’s the franchise’s 30th anniversary this year after all. However, as much as everyone would like to see a Mortal Kombat or Injustice game out of NetherRealm this year, we’re at least getting some more Mortal Kombat movies. Warner Bros. just announced another Mortal Kombat animated film, Snow Blind, and this one stars kombatants like Kenshi, Kano, Sub-Zero, and more.

Warner Bros. Entertainment revealed Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind in a YouTube trailer on August 10, 2022. The new film focuses on a story from the Outworld, and specifically Kenshi. A bold warrior who wishes to be the best fighter ever, Kenshi puts his skills to the test when Kano, flanked by the likes of Kabal and Erron Black, comes to Outworld for a hostile takeover. Unfortunately, Kenshi also dabbles in forbidden powers and loses his eyesight as a result, forcing him to train to fight without being able to see. He also gains his mystic sword, which allows him to sense his foes in a supernatural way.

Kano has teamed up with Shang Tseung in Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, along with a number of other villainous opponents for Kenshi to overcome.

Kenshi was a fan favorite character in Mortal Kombat X, but didn’t make his way back for Mortal Kombat 11. Even so, his origin story should be an interesting one. This is the second of Warner Bros. Entertainment’s animated features under the Mortal Kombat Legends name, the previous one being Scorpion’s Revenge and telling the story of his intense rivalry with Sub-Zero and parts of the first Mortal Kombat tournament. With this one now diving deeper into characters like Kano, Kenshi, and Sub-Zero, it will be interesting to see how it continues to flesh out the lore of Mortal Kombat in its 30th anniversary year.

Of course, it will also be interesting to see how Shaggy and Scorpion go at it again in the opening credits, as has been the tradition on a few Warner Bros. films now. Stay tuned as we await an official release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind later this year.