Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard given final approval by UK CMA The final roadblock in the way of Microsoft's biggest gaming acquisition to date appears to have finally been cleared.

It has been a long road for the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but one of the final roadblocks appears to have been cleared. Late Thursday evening (early Friday in the United Kingdom), the UK's Competition and Markets Authority formally approved the acquisition.

Here's the full statement from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick:

Team, Today the CMA, the regulatory authority in the UK, approved our transaction with Microsoft. We now have all regulatory approvals necessary to close and we look forward to bringing joy and connection to even more players around the world. Our board chair Brian Kelly and I are incredibly proud of all of you and your accomplishments over the last four decades. We’re excited for our next chapter together with Microsoft and the endless possibilities it creates for you and for our players. With gratitude, Bobby

As noted by the CMA, the final concession involved Microsoft ceding Activision's cloud streaming rights in the United Kingdom to Ubisoft.

"With the sale of Activision's cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we’ve made sure Microsoft can’t have a stranglehold over this important and rapidly developing market," said CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell. "As cloud gaming grows, this intervention will ensure people get more competitive prices, better services and more choice. We are the only competition agency globally to have delivered this outcome."

The publisher behind games like the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is about to fall into Xbox's hands.

Source: Activision

Earlier this summer, Microsoft prevailed in its case against the FTC, which had been seeking to block the deal. An appeal from the FTC to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was swiftly denied.

The road is now clear for Microsoft to close the deal to pick up the publisher that holds the rights to such gaming franchises as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. The Microsoft/Xbox camp has yet to comment on the CMA's approval. There are also some big questions that lie ahead, including what happens to the aforementioned Bobby Kotick and the rest of Activision's leadership under the Xbox umbrella. We'll be sure to watch those and other stories here at Shacknews.