Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2023: Prize pool, schedule, Drops, and how to watch A comprehensive rundown of everything you need to know about the 2023 FNCS Global Championship.

The 2023 FNCS Global Championship series is upon us, bringing together Fortnite’s 75 fiercest competitors as they battle it out at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen in hopes of getting their hands on the sparkly new FNCS trophy. There’s a massive prize pool, a full schedule of events, and rewards for those watching at home, so let’s dive into everything you need to know about the 2023 FNCS Global Championship.

Prize pool



Source: Epic Games

The 2023 FNCS Global Championship boasts a $4 million prize pool, which players will compete for over the course of the 3-day event. Players' final placements will determine how much cash they walk away with:

1st: $1,000,000

2nd: $650,000

3rd: $400,000

4th: $300,000

5th: $200,000

6th: $150,000

7th: $120,000

8th: $100,000

9th: $80,000

10th - 15th: $50,000

16th - 20th: $30,000

21st - 25th: $20,000

26th - 30th: $18,000

31st - 35th: $16,000

36th - 40th: $14,000

41st - 45th: $12,000

46th - 50th: $10,000

51st - 75th: $4,000

How to watch and receive drops



Source: Epic Games

The 2023 FNCS Global Championship will be streamed on the official Fortnite Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on the Fortnite Competitive website and in-game at Legends Landing (Island Code: 3303-7480-5925).

Epic Games is giving away exclusive cosmetic Drops for players that tune in, but you can only get the drops by watching either at Legends Landing or on the Fortnite Competitive website. Drops will be given out based on the following watch time milestones:

Watch for 30 minutes on Day 1 at Legends Landing or competitive.fortnite.com: Raise It High Emoticon

Watch for 30 minutes on Day 2 at Legends Landing or competitive.fortnite.com: Infinite Victory Spray

Watch for 30 minutes on Day 3 at Legends Landing or competitive.fortnite.com: Chromatic Champions Loading Screen

Watch for 1 hour on Day 3 at Legends Landing or competitive.fortnite.com: Scorekeeper Back Bling

Schedule



Source: Epic Games

Here is the full broadcast schedule for the 2023 FNCS Global Championship, as shared in Epic Games’ official event blog.

Broadcast Coverage Time Day 1 (Friday, October 13): Upper Bracket 4 PM CET / 10 AM ET Day 2 (Saturday, October 14): Lower Bracket 4 PM CET / 10 AM ET Day 3 (Sunday, October 15): Grand Finals 4 PM CET / 10 AM ET

That’s everything you need to know about the 2023 FNCS Global Championship, Fortnite’s latest competitive tournament. Make sure you bookmark Shacknews’ Fortnite topic page for more news and updates about the battle royale game.