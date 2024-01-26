Fortnite FNCS Major 1 2024: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch
FNCS Major 1 is Fortnite's first competitive event of 2024. Here's everything you need to know.
Fortnite is kicking off 2024 with a bang, as FNCS Major 1 begins in January and runs through February. The competitive event will see players around the world compete for a chunk of the prize pool and a spot at the Global Championship later this year. Whether you’re a competitor or spectator, here’s all the details on FNCS Major 1, including the schedule, prize pool, and how you can watch it.
Prize pool
The prize pool for the Fortnite Championship Series 2024 is $7,675,000 USD. This money will be divided amongst qualifying players from the three Majors over the course of the year, as well as the Global Championship (details TBD).
Schedule
Here is the full event schedule for FNCS Major 1 2024, as confirmed by Epic Games.
|Major 1
|NA-Central/EU
|OCE/ASIA/ME/BR
|Open Qualifier 1 - Round 1
|Jan 26, 2024
|Jan 26, 2024
|Open Qualifier 1 - Round 2
|Jan 27, 2024
|Jan 27, 2024
|Open Qualifier 1 - Round 3
|Jan 27, 2024
|Jan 28, 2024
|Open Qualifier 1 - Round 4
|Jan 28, 2024
|N/A
|Open Qualifier 2 - Round 1
|Feb 2, 2024
|Feb 2, 2024
|Open Qualifier 2 - Round 2
|Feb 3, 2024
|Feb 3, 2024
|Open Qualifier 2 - Round 3
|Feb 3, 2024
|Feb 4, 2024
|Open Qualifier 2 - Round 4
|Feb 4, 2024
|N/A
|Bye Week
|Feb 5-15, 2024
|Feb 5-15, 2024
|Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 1
|Feb 16, 2024
|Feb 16, 2024
|Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 2
|Feb 17, 2024
|Feb 17, 2024
|Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 3
|Feb 18, 2024
|Feb 18, 2024
|Grand Finals
|Feb 24-25, 2024
|Feb 24-25, 2024
How to watch
FNCS 2024 will be streamed live on Fortnite’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Epic Games is also streaming it on the Fortnite website, where you can view a live stat tracker during the competition. Unfortunately there are no Drops for the FNCS Major 1.
That’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Major 1 2024. Stay right here on Shacknews for more helpful guides on Fortnite esports.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fortnite FNCS Major 1 2024: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch