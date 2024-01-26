Fortnite FNCS Major 1 2024: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch FNCS Major 1 is Fortnite's first competitive event of 2024. Here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite is kicking off 2024 with a bang, as FNCS Major 1 begins in January and runs through February. The competitive event will see players around the world compete for a chunk of the prize pool and a spot at the Global Championship later this year. Whether you’re a competitor or spectator, here’s all the details on FNCS Major 1, including the schedule, prize pool, and how you can watch it.

Prize pool



Source: Epic Games

The prize pool for the Fortnite Championship Series 2024 is $7,675,000 USD. This money will be divided amongst qualifying players from the three Majors over the course of the year, as well as the Global Championship (details TBD).

Schedule



Source: Epic Games

Here is the full event schedule for FNCS Major 1 2024, as confirmed by Epic Games.

Major 1 NA-Central/EU OCE/ASIA/ME/BR Open Qualifier 1 - Round 1 Jan 26, 2024 Jan 26, 2024 Open Qualifier 1 - Round 2 Jan 27, 2024 Jan 27, 2024 Open Qualifier 1 - Round 3 Jan 27, 2024 Jan 28, 2024 Open Qualifier 1 - Round 4 Jan 28, 2024 N/A Open Qualifier 2 - Round 1 Feb 2, 2024 Feb 2, 2024 Open Qualifier 2 - Round 2 Feb 3, 2024 Feb 3, 2024 Open Qualifier 2 - Round 3 Feb 3, 2024 Feb 4, 2024 Open Qualifier 2 - Round 4 Feb 4, 2024 N/A Bye Week Feb 5-15, 2024 Feb 5-15, 2024 Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 1 Feb 16, 2024 Feb 16, 2024 Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 2 Feb 17, 2024 Feb 17, 2024 Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 3 Feb 18, 2024 Feb 18, 2024 Grand Finals Feb 24-25, 2024 Feb 24-25, 2024

How to watch



Source: Epic Games

FNCS 2024 will be streamed live on Fortnite’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Epic Games is also streaming it on the Fortnite website, where you can view a live stat tracker during the competition. Unfortunately there are no Drops for the FNCS Major 1.

That’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Major 1 2024. Stay right here on Shacknews for more helpful guides on Fortnite esports.