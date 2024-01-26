New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite FNCS Major 1 2024: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch

FNCS Major 1 is Fortnite's first competitive event of 2024. Here's everything you need to know.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite is kicking off 2024 with a bang, as FNCS Major 1 begins in January and runs through February. The competitive event will see players around the world compete for a chunk of the prize pool and a spot at the Global Championship later this year. Whether you’re a competitor or spectator, here’s all the details on FNCS Major 1, including the schedule, prize pool, and how you can watch it.

Prize pool

The FNCS logo on an orange brackground.

Source: Epic Games

The prize pool for the Fortnite Championship Series 2024 is $7,675,000 USD. This money will be divided amongst qualifying players from the three Majors over the course of the year, as well as the Global Championship (details TBD).

Schedule

A graphic depicting the format for FNCS Major 1.

Source: Epic Games

Here is the full event schedule for FNCS Major 1 2024, as confirmed by Epic Games.

Major 1 NA-Central/EU OCE/ASIA/ME/BR
Open Qualifier 1 - Round 1 Jan 26, 2024 Jan 26, 2024
Open Qualifier 1 - Round 2 Jan 27, 2024 Jan 27, 2024
Open Qualifier 1 - Round 3 Jan 27, 2024 Jan 28, 2024
Open Qualifier 1 - Round 4 Jan 28, 2024 N/A
Open Qualifier 2 - Round 1 Feb 2, 2024 Feb 2, 2024
Open Qualifier 2 - Round 2 Feb 3, 2024 Feb 3, 2024
Open Qualifier 2 - Round 3 Feb 3, 2024 Feb 4, 2024
Open Qualifier 2 - Round 4 Feb 4, 2024 N/A
Bye Week Feb 5-15, 2024 Feb 5-15, 2024
Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 1 Feb 16, 2024 Feb 16, 2024
Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 2 Feb 17, 2024 Feb 17, 2024
Upper Semis and Lower Semis - Round 3 Feb 18, 2024 Feb 18, 2024
Grand Finals  Feb 24-25, 2024 Feb 24-25, 2024

How to watch

Two Fortnite characters behind an aqua blue filter.

Source: Epic Games

FNCS 2024 will be streamed live on Fortnite’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Epic Games is also streaming it on the Fortnite website, where you can view a live stat tracker during the competition. Unfortunately there are no Drops for the FNCS Major 1.

That’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Major 1 2024. Stay right here on Shacknews for more helpful guides on Fortnite esports.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

